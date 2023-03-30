'Spider-Man' star teases return in fourth film

Spider-Man actor Thomas Haden Church recently hinted at reprising his Sandman character in Marvel's future project.

During an interview with The DisInsider, the 62-year-old said, “We had a whole story involving his daughter for No Way Home, and it just ended up [cut]."

The actor added, “There was just so much going on… Amy [Pascal] and Kevin [Feige], we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say that conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into a future iteration of it.”

The George of the Jungle actor also said that “the conversation has happened about him coming back” and that his future appearance could see the character boast “a more fulfilling story”.

Church’s initial appearance as Sandman was in the 2007 movie Spider-Man 3 starring Toby Maguire.

The actor reprised his role again in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Meanwhile, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige disclosed that the fourth instalment of the spidey series is in the works.

"All I will say is that we have the story," said Feige. "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."