James Gunn returns to 'Guardians 3' for Rocket

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker James Gunn has said that the completion of Rocket story arc motivated him to finish the Marvel trilogy because he is the "secret protagonist."

During an interview with Total Film magazine, the DC boss explained, "the most important thing for me was Rocket's story, and then, following that, everybody else."

"Rocket is the secret protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy and has always been the centre of it for me, and this is really fulfilling that. The reason I came back, and decided to do this movie, was because I really felt like Rocket's story needed to be told – and it was left hanging after Vol 2," he said.

The Marvel director added that telling Rocket's story is "the most important thing" about the third part.

However, he also pointed out that Vol. 3 finished the ensemble cast story arc and acted as a standalone film.

"The first movie is about the mother, the second is about the father, and the third movie is about the self," he said. "That's what this journey is."