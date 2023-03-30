 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

James Gunn returns to 'Guardians 3' for Rocket

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

James Gunn returns to Guardians 3 for Rocket
James Gunn returns to 'Guardians 3' for Rocket

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker James Gunn has said that the completion of Rocket story arc motivated him to finish the Marvel trilogy because he is the "secret protagonist."

During an interview with Total Film magazine, the DC boss explained, "the most important thing for me was Rocket's story, and then, following that, everybody else."

"Rocket is the secret protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy and has always been the centre of it for me, and this is really fulfilling that. The reason I came back, and decided to do this movie, was because I really felt like Rocket's story needed to be told – and it was left hanging after Vol 2," he said.

The Marvel director added that telling Rocket's story is "the most important thing" about the third part.

However, he also pointed out that Vol. 3 finished the ensemble cast story arc and acted as a standalone film.

"The first movie is about the mother, the second is about the father, and the third movie is about the self," he said. "That's what this journey is."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler wish to work in ‘serious’ film after ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler wish to work in ‘serious’ film after ‘Murder Mystery 2’
'Spider-Man' star teases return in fourth film

'Spider-Man' star teases return in fourth film
Prince Harry ‘truly resents’ King Charles, Queen Camilla video

Prince Harry ‘truly resents’ King Charles, Queen Camilla
'Slow Horses' writer teases season 3

'Slow Horses' writer teases season 3
'You' star Victoria Pedretti reveals 'well-known' actor sexually harassed her

'You' star Victoria Pedretti reveals 'well-known' actor sexually harassed her
Prince Harry ‘pops up like an aggrieved whack-a-mole’ to ‘have another go’ video

Prince Harry ‘pops up like an aggrieved whack-a-mole’ to ‘have another go’
Michelle Rodriguez shares why she joined fantasy feature 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Michelle Rodriguez shares why she joined fantasy feature 'Dungeons & Dragons'
Disney sacks Marvel entertainment billionaire Ike Perlmutter

Disney sacks Marvel entertainment billionaire Ike Perlmutter
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick open up about falling in love for the first time

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick open up about falling in love for the first time