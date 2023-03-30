 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Rekha meets 'Dior' creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, picture goes viral

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Dior's first ever fashion show in India is set to take place today

Ahead of the Dior Fashion Show in India, Bollywood’s legendary actress Rekha meets the creative director of the brand, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Taking it to her Instagram, Maria shared a picture of her posing together with Rekha. The extremely gorgeous lady of Bollywood looked ethereal as ever wearing a white saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse. She opted for a golden statement earring and a few golden bangles.

The actress also carried a potli bag in her hand and wore bright red lip colour. Meanwhile, the creative director wore an elegant black and white ensemble. Both posed together while flashing their precious smiles.

While sharing the picture, Chiuri wrote: “I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and incredible actresss. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour. Ph. @thomas_chene.”

Dior is going to display their fall 2023 collection in India for the first time ever. The fashion show is set to take place today i.e. March 30 at the gateway of India.

Many of the A-lister stars are invited to the grand show. Sonam Kapoor is amongst the guests. She shared a glimpse of her special invite that she received from Dior on her Instagram, reports Pinkvilla. 

