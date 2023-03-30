Where is Prince Harry?

Prince Harry did not appear in court for the final day of a preliminary hearing in a group of privacy claims against Associated Newspapers on Thursday, setting tongues wagging with his absence.



The Duke of Sussex Harry attended the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday and Tuesday, but was not present on Wednesday or as the hearing continued on Thursday (today).



Harry's absence from the court on the second consecutive day has sparked speculations that the main purpose of his visit to the UK was not the privacy case.

There are rumours that King Charles III's younger son Harry is busy in making some deals with the UK's business leaders as the Sussexes are planning to launch their projects in the country.

Some think that Meghan's hubby is spending time with some of his royal relatives, including Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank who were recently on a trip to America.

The couple appeared to fuel the rumours that they are relocating to the United States following the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Eugenie's cousin Harry, whom she's said to enjoy close friendship, have allegedly sent the couple homes close to his own to look at. There were also reports that the Princess paid the Sussexes a visit or even stopover while she was across the pond.

Harry, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Baroness Lawrence and Sadie Frost are suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over "unlawful" gathering of informations.



However, none of the group, which also includes Sir Simon Hughes and Liz Hurley, were seen in the courtroom as the hearing resumed on Thursday morning.

