time Thursday Mar 30 2023
‘Mission: Impossible 8’ director opens up on Arctic shoot challenges, shares BTS snap

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Tom Cruise starring Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is currently under production. The action franchise director Christopher McQuarrie shared that the movie's brutal but beautiful Arctic filming schedule has been completed.

Sharing a new behind-the-scenes image in an Instagram post, McQuarrie confirmed that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two's Svalbard filming was one of the extreme challenges for film’s cast and crew.

McQuarrie wrote, “This crew has faced more than a few extremes over these three years of shooting all around the world. We came here ready to face our greatest challenge yet and we discovered a place of incomprehensible contradictions; more beautiful than brutal, more majestic than menacing, more calming than cold, more fragile than frozen.”

“We did what the environment told us to do and were granted more than we ever could have hoped for.

Though not for the faint of heart, it is a place that will change you forever, so long as you remember: You don’t beat the Arctic. The Arctic lets you win,” he wrote.

McQuarrie concluded the post by thanking a number of companies that made the extreme filming locations possible.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theatres on July 14.

