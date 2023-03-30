Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ crosses 700 million streams

She has seen huge success with the release of her latest album 'Midnights'

American singer Taylor Swift’s hit track Anti-Hero has crossed 700 million streams on Spotify. It is her 8th song to have achieved this feat as well as the fastest.

She has seen huge success with the release of her latest album Midnights and its title track which is Anti-Hero. The album went on to make Billboard history by claiming all of the top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The only artists to have come close to that record were The Beatles, Michael Jackson and Drake.

She released her sixth studio album Reputation in 2017 and it went on to achieve the biggest U.S. album sales of a traditional album by selling around 1.216 million copies. Midnights broke the record set by Reputation in only four days.

She is currently performing for her Eras tour which includes performances and concepts from all of her albums so far.