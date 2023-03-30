Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix to same restaurant, Lala Kent claims

Lala Kent slammed Tom Sandoval for taking Raquel Leviss to dinner at the same place where he took Ariana Madix, calling it the “one-trick pony” for his restaurant choice.

In her Give Them Lala podcast, the reality star said, “They went to Musso and Frank after [the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 reunion taping].”

She added, “It was the same place that he took Ariana [Madix] to for their [nine-year] anniversary back in … January,” she noted. “That’s where they went.”

The 32-year-old blasted Sandoval for using the “same patterns” with Leviss and “no longer” taking her to “little places” now that their affair has surfaced.

“Now he’s been outed, [so] Raquel has been upgraded,” Kent added.

“She’s no longer a mistress, she’s whatever she is or isn’t,” the Vanderpump Rules star continued. “We’re taking her to Musso and Frank for a bottle of wine and some oysters.”

The internet personality also called the duo’s dinner date a “calculated” move on Sandoval’s part, calling it “insanity.

The scandalous couple was spotted at the eatery on March 24.

An eyewitness account ruled out any PDA by the pair, and also, they did not sit close together, as per TMZ.