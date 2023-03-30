Brooklyn Beckham says goodbye to his cooking career? Deets inside

 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Brooklyn Beckham has finally admitted he’s not a chef after facing criticism and backlash over his cooking videos.

Brooklyn, who is the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, previously shared a string of kitchen videos and offered advice to his millions of followers.

However, the 24-year-old has now appeared to say goodbye to his budding career. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Brooklyn initiated a question-and-answer session with his 15.1 million fans.

One fan asked, "Are you chef? [sic]," to which Brooklyn responded: "NOPE x but food is my passion," alongside a red heart emoticon.

Brooklyn’s response came just hours after he shared a picture making spaghetti bolognese which sparked a reaction online after fans noticed a wine cork in the pan too.

During the Q & A session, Brooklyn later hit back at a troll who asked, "Why you so stupid [sic]," as he clapped back: "That's nice xx have a great day sir."

Brooklyn was previously criticized by his followers for his use of expensive ingredients and basic recipes while cooking for Instagram viewers.

