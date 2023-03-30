Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing

Prince Harry has arrived at the High Court for the final day of a preliminary hearing in a privacy battle against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).



The Duke of Sussex's appearance at the court comes amid his father King Charles's history-making address to the German parliament.



Meghan Markle's hubby was photographed entering the building’s side entrance at around 1.45pm on the fourth day of the hearing, during which ANL is hoping to have the claims dismissed without a trial.



Earlier, it was reported that Harry missed the final day of hearing to spend some time with the UK's business leaders and his royal relatives.

Harry has accused the royal family of "without doubt" withholding information from him "for a long time" about phone hacking as they did not want to "open a can of worms”. The allegation emerged in a witness statement submitted by the Duke of Sussex in the high-profile case.