Taylor Swift wins hearts as she makes fan’s dream come true during live show

Taylor Swift attracted massive applause for her sweet gesture as she made her seven-year-old fan’s dream come true by responding to her letter during a live show.

The amazing moment occurred during the pop star’s performance in Las Vegas, held as part of her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour.



Ahead of the show, a little fans Bella wrote Swift a letter and set out on a mission to have it delivered to the songstress during the concert.

Bella’s mother, Gina Lanzino, then shared on TikTok details of the letter and Swift’s response, saying that Bella wrote: "Dear Taylor, I’m your biggest fan. My favourite colour is… what’s yours?’ [It read, then] she drew a little picture.

"She says, ‘I’m gonna bring this to the show and make sure Taylor gets this letter. I was kinda like, ‘I don’t really think that’s going to happen, but let’s try.’"



Later that evening, the letter was successfully delivered after the young Swifty approached an usher who agreed to try and pass it over to Swift.

Lanzino continued: "We were about halfway through the show when some people came to our box and they were asking for Bella. I had actually forgot about the letter by that time."

She added: "They [said], ‘We wanted to give this to you,.’ It was the letter Bella gave to Taylor and she [Taylor] signed it."

According to Bella's mother, "her daughter did write her section number on the back but I really didn’t ever in a million years think that this was going to get returned to her. They filmed my daughter getting the letter back because they wanted to pass it back to Taylor."

This isn’t the first kind gesture that Swiftr has made while on her current tour. Kicking off earlier this month in Glendale, Arizona, the singer followed through on a promise made to a 13-year-old fan who survived an accident that left them hospitalised – giving her tickets for an upcoming show.