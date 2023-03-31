Prince Harry was told to keep 'bufferzone' with 'rest of the creation'

Prince Harry talks about the essential point of maintaining distance from the public.



The Duke of Sussex notes as a Royal, he has always been taught to stay away from the general public.

He pens: “As a royal, you were always taught to maintain a buffer zone between you and the rest of Creation. Even working a crowd you always kept a discreet distance between Yourself and Them. Distance was right, distance was safe, distance was survival.”

He adds: “Distance was an essential bit of being royal, no less than standing on the balcony, waving to the crowds outside Buckingham Palace, your family all around you”