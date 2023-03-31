 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry loved 'dissolving' distance in Africa due to 'freedom'

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Prince Harry opens up about feeling alive while serving in Africa.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he loved how distance was not important in the region, unlike in his family.

He pens: “In Africa distance dissolved. All creatures mingled freely. Only the lion walked with his head in the air, only the elephant had an emperor’s strut, and even they weren’t totally aloof. They mingled daily among their subjects. They had no choice.”

Harry adds: “Yes, there was predation and prey, life could be nasty and brutish and short, but to my teenage eyes it all looked like distilled democracy. Utopia. And that wasn’t even counting the bear hugs and high fives from all the trackers and guides.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was told to keep 'bufferzone' with 'rest of the creation'

Prince Harry was told to keep 'bufferzone' with 'rest of the creation'
Meghan Markle mocked after supporter launches petition requesting King Charles to make her Queen

Meghan Markle mocked after supporter launches petition requesting King Charles to make her Queen

Keanu Reeves reflects on initial days of career when he was told to change his name

Keanu Reeves reflects on initial days of career when he was told to change his name
Australia issues statement on King Charles' coronation

Australia issues statement on King Charles' coronation

Jonathan Majors' lawyer shares text messages from woman amid actor's arrest

Jonathan Majors' lawyer shares text messages from woman amid actor's arrest
Taron Egerton gets candid about his 'Tetris' mustache: 'I didn't love it'

Taron Egerton gets candid about his 'Tetris' mustache: 'I didn't love it'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘negativity’ in US as ‘tides turn’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘negativity’ in US as ‘tides turn’
Mark Wahlberg leaves Hollywood for Las Vegas for children ‘to thrive’

Mark Wahlberg leaves Hollywood for Las Vegas for children ‘to thrive’
Adriana Limas makes rare red carpet appearance with family: Check out her lookalike daughters

Adriana Limas makes rare red carpet appearance with family: Check out her lookalike daughters
Katie Holmes enjoys strolling with daughter Suri Cruise in New York

Katie Holmes enjoys strolling with daughter Suri Cruise in New York
Netflix to bring Sports documentaries for sports lovers: Check out the list

Netflix to bring Sports documentaries for sports lovers: Check out the list

Netflix bringing entire 'Scott Pilgrim' cast together for its anime series

Netflix bringing entire 'Scott Pilgrim' cast together for its anime series