Friday Mar 31 2023
Prince Harry got 'horror look' from Prince William after asking for drugs

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he insisted to have drugs amongst a group of people.

While spending time with Prince William and other group mates in Africa, the Duke of Sussex insisted on having marijuana.

He recalls the night, saying, “Speaking of weirdness…The smell of marijuana wafted on the air. The stories grew louder, sillier. I asked if I could try. Everyone guffawed. Sod off! Willy looked at me in horror. But I wouldn’t back off. I pleaded my case. I was experienced, I said. Heads swung round. Oh really? The adults exchanged sly glances.”

Harry was then given a joint: “One shrugged, rolled a new joint, passed it to me. I took a puff. Coughed, retched. African weed was much harsher than Eton weed. And the high was less too. But at least I was a man. No. I was still a wee baby. The “joint” was just fresh basil wrapped in a bit of filthy rolling paper.”

