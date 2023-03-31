Prince Harry would 'lose all control' if Prince William would get hurt

Prince Harry says he would lose his calm if Prince William was attacked in their mock fights.



While staying in Africa, both of the brother were joined by a group in which they often staged battles.

Recalling one such incident, Harry shares how he protected William from the enemies.

He pens: “Battle lines were often blood lines, though not always. It wasn’t always Windsor versus Others. We’d mix and match. Sometimes I was fighting alongside Willy, sometimes against. No matter the alliances, though, it often happened that one or two of Hugh and Emilie’s boys would turn and set upon Willy.”

Harry adds: “I’d hear him crying out for help and down would come the red mist, like a blood vessel bursting behind my eyes. I’d lose all control, all ability to focus on anything but family, country, tribe, and hurl myself at someone, everyone. Kicking, punching, strangling, taking out legs.”