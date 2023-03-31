 
Friday Mar 31 2023
Prince William 'lied' to King Charles to 'get out of' media interaction

Friday Mar 31, 2023

Prince William did not like to face the media during vacations, notes Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits his elder brother would make excuse to miss out on Klosters.

He pens: “So that was his excuse for not coming to Klosters that year. He preferred to stay behind at Granny’s estate in Norfolk, twenty thousand acres we both adored: Sandringham. Rather shoot partridges, he told Pa. A lie. Pa didn’t know it was a lie, but I did. The real reason Willy was staying at home was that he couldn’t face the Wall.”

Harry adds: “Before skiing at Klosters we’d always have to walk to a designated spot at the foot of the mountain and stand before seventy or so photographers, arranged in three or four ascending tiers—the Wall.”

