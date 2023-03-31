Rihanna paid $500,000 as rent for property ahead of Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna made headlines with her hit Super Bowl performance in February. It has been recently revealed that the pop star spent a whopping amount on her accommodation in Arizona ahead of the show.

According to TMZ reports, the Diamonds singer, 34, decided to live in a rental home, 30 miles distance from State Farm Stadium in Paradise Valley.

The outlet revealed that Rihanna stayed in a 6,400-square-foot home near Camelback Mountain for six nights.

Riri’s stay cost $85,000 per night, indicating that she spent more than $500,000 on the desert rental home.

Meanwhile, an Arizona man said Rihanna paid $500,000 to rent out his luxury home for a week while she prepared for her Super Bowl performance.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, Spyro Malaspinas, a 48-year-old cybersecurity expert, shared that he couldn't refuse the $500,000 offer to rent out his home for just one week.

"I don't mind moving out for $500,000 a week," Malaspinas said, adding that the single payment was enough to pay off two years of his mortgage.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during Super Bowl performance.