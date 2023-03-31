 
entertainment
Friday Mar 31 2023
James Bond’s latest mission: to save King Charles coronation

Friday Mar 31, 2023

London: Legendary spy James Bond faces a race against time to save King Charles III´s upcoming coronation in a new story to be released ahead of the May 6 ceremony, it was revealed Friday.

Author, actor and comedian Charlie Higson has been commissioned to write the book, in which Bond has to thwart plans to disrupt the coronation ceremony, according to Ian Fleming Publications.

Higson, 64, has already written five books in the "Young Bond" series, which follows the future secret agent during his school days.

"On His Majesty´s Secret Service" is due for publication on May 4, and comes 60 years after the publication of Bond creator Ian Fleming´s tenth novel, "On Her Majesty´s Secret Service".

"When Ian Fleming Publications came to me with the idea of writing an adult Bond story a little more than a month ago I was thrilled -- until I realised it had to be ready for the coronation in May," said Higson.

"Getting it written and turned around in such a short space of time was going to be as tense and heart-pounding as any Bond mission. Although, of course, nobody would actually be shooting at me.

"Fleming famously wrote fast, and I channelled that energy. And now it´s so exciting for me to finally enter the world of grown-up Bond."

Royalties from the book will go towards supporting the National Literacy Trust, which provides disadvantaged children with literacy skills.

"The coronation of King Charles III is a momentous occasion for the country," said Corinne Turner, managing director of Ian Fleming Publications.

"We asked ourselves how we at Ian Fleming Publications could celebrate it, and the answer seemed obvious. Ian Fleming´s On Her Majesty´s Secret Service was first published on April 1 1963. What better way, 60 years on, to mark this new chapter in history than with a brand new story: On His Majesty´s Secret Service?" (AFP)

Rihanna paid $500,000 as rent for property ahead of Super Bowl 2023

‘Wildest Dreams’ by Taylor Swift surpasses 700 million streams

‘Rust’ set manager's plea deal to be considered Friday

Megan Thee Stallion in talks to star in new Adam Sandler movie

Amazon recruits former Marvel executive Joe Quesada

Jennifer Aniston reveals truth about ‘We’re the Millers’ sequel

Michelle Rodriguez was afraid of joining 'Dungeons & Dragons' movie

Jennifer Aniston sparks debate after saying kids today find ‘Friends’ offensive

Blackpink’s Jisoo makes solo debut with ‘ME’

Ed Sheeran recalls final conversation with Jamal Edwards hours before his death

'Tetris' star Taron Egerton claims movie is actually a ‘cold war thriller’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Scorsese to premiere new film at Cannes

