James Gunn is making 'private lists’ for potential Superman

James Gunn’s is still searching for the actor who will portray superman in Superman: Legacy.

DC Studios' new boss dismissed rumors that casting for his highly anticipated young Superman film is almost done on Twitter Wednesday.

Grace Randolph, a YouTube host and internet personality, tweeted that she heard casting for Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy, a remake of the character focusing on the start of his career, is “very close” to being set.

After being tagged in the tweet by a fan Gunn said the rumor was false and that he “hadn’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role.”

“Not true. Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions.”, wrote Gunn.

After Gunn denied the rumor, Randolph tweeted that Lerman, best known for “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and the “Percy Jackson” film franchise, was the director’s top choice for the role. Gunn quote tweeted Randolph saying that he doesn’t know Lerman.

“I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman.”

Gunn revealed he had been writing the script way before joining DC Studios as Co-head alongside Peter Safran.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy director also spoke about his unwillingness to embark on the project initially.

Superman: Legacy will be the first motion picture of the Gunn-Safran period. Warner Bros. expects the project to be completed by July 2025.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned,” Safran told reporters in January.

Gunn explained his reluctance to take on the project on Twitter: “I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.”

“Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”