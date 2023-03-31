 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

James Gunn is making 'private lists’ for potential Superman

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

James Gunn is making private lists’ for potential Superman
James Gunn is making 'private lists’ for potential Superman

James Gunn’s is still searching for the actor who will portray superman in Superman: Legacy.

DC Studios' new boss dismissed rumors that casting for his highly anticipated young Superman film is almost done on Twitter Wednesday.

Grace Randolph, a YouTube host and internet personality, tweeted that she heard casting for Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy, a remake of the character focusing on the start of his career, is “very close” to being set.

After being tagged in the tweet by a fan Gunn said the rumor was false and that he “hadn’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role.”

“Not true. Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions.”, wrote Gunn.

After Gunn denied the rumor, Randolph tweeted that Lerman, best known for “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and the “Percy Jackson” film franchise, was the director’s top choice for the role. Gunn quote tweeted Randolph saying that he doesn’t know Lerman.

“I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman.”

Gunn revealed he had been writing the script way before joining DC Studios as Co-head alongside Peter Safran.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy director also spoke about his unwillingness to embark on the project initially.

Superman: Legacy will be the first motion picture of the Gunn-Safran period. Warner Bros. expects the project to be completed by July 2025.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned,” Safran told reporters in January.

Gunn explained his reluctance to take on the project on Twitter: “I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.”

“Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Seventeen release comeback teaser

K-pop group Seventeen release comeback teaser
BTS’ Suga releases teaser for solo documentary

BTS’ Suga releases teaser for solo documentary
K-pop group New Jeans become global ambassadors for Coca-Cola

K-pop group New Jeans become global ambassadors for Coca-Cola
'Unstable' star John Owen Lowe was very nervous about working with dad on series

'Unstable' star John Owen Lowe was very nervous about working with dad on series
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari spotted without wedding rings amid split rumors

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari spotted without wedding rings amid split rumors
BTS’ Jimin achieves highest first week sales of any soloist

BTS’ Jimin achieves highest first week sales of any soloist
Jisoo from Blackpink releases solo debut music video

Jisoo from Blackpink releases solo debut music video
James Bond’s latest mission: to save King Charles coronation

James Bond’s latest mission: to save King Charles coronation
Rihanna paid $500,000 as rent for property ahead of Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna paid $500,000 as rent for property ahead of Super Bowl 2023

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton pens tribute to late Robbie Coltrane

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton pens tribute to late Robbie Coltrane

‘Wildest Dreams’ by Taylor Swift surpasses 700 million streams

‘Wildest Dreams’ by Taylor Swift surpasses 700 million streams
‘Rust’ set manager's plea deal to be considered Friday

‘Rust’ set manager's plea deal to be considered Friday