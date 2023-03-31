Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing Hollywood ‘day by day’: ‘Clawing back into Firm’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to ‘claw’ their way back into the Royal Family as they have begun to lose their foothold on Hollywood.



Royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield issued these claims in her interview with Sky News Australia.

The To Di for Daily podcast host started by saying, “It amazes me that they claw onto the Royal Family while continuing to alienate Meghan's and we know exactly why - because their brand is the glossy tiaras, their brand is the pomp and ceremony.”

Before concluding she added, “They need it and they are losing it day by day living in Montecito, California.”