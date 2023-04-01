Andrew Tate and brother Tristan Tate released from jail after 3 months

The disgraced influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been released from Romanian jail into house arrest, after a successful appeal against their detention in December.

Along with Tate brothers, two associates, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, are also released.

All of them have been ordered to stay in the house they live in, and do not leave without having a judicial permission.

The brothers were arrested in December over the allegations of rape, people trafficking and forming an organized crime group.

They have been under trial for their alleged wrongdoing, which they have denied.

Attorneys for Mr Tate have argued that keeping the influencer in preventative custody is unnecessarily harsh, when other judicial options such as house arrest are available.

Leaked court documents obtained by the BBC, highlighted the evidence from alleged victims claiming they were forced to earn €10,000 (£8,800) a month on social media platforms, under the alleged threat of physical voilence.

The documents also described debts being used as "a form of psychological coercion".

Since the beginning of investigations in April, 2022, six women have been identified by prosecutors as victims.

However, no charges been proved yet against the brothers or the two Romanian associates who were arrested with them.

The kickboxing brothers were arrested in December of 2022, and were kept into police custody in Bucharest despite multiple appeals against their detention.

In 2016, Mr Tate, a former kickboxer, was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to show him attacking a woman.