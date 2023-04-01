King Charles urges world to switch to sustainable resources amid climate crisis

King Charles is becoming ‘frustrated’ with the ongoing climate crisis and the callous attitudes towards this pressing matter.

The monarch has been a lifelong environmentalist who believes that the younger generation is the only hope for the world to save it from the peril.

On a boat ride around Hamburg’s sprawling harbour to view a state-of-the-art electrolyser site which helps generate power, the monarch was in conversation with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, via the Mirror.

The king stressed that it was imperative that the world realised the need to move towards more sustainable practices. “I’m becoming a frustrated old man. It all seems obvious to me,” he said. “The younger generation know, certainly.”

Alongside the King and president, the Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentsche told how a retired coal yard was now housing the revolutionary electrolyser and helping the city in its commitment to achieving a net zero emissions by 2050.

“The benefit is, new technologies are developing at a rate….and new opportunities are being realised all the time,” he said. “Hamburg will be a global leader in this no question.”

“Our position is unique. We have a large population, an appetite to change and find ourselves in a unique history,” Friederich Stuhrmann, CEO of Port of Hamburg, told the monarch.

Charles was shown an interactive screen on the top deck of the Rainer Abicht tour boat, detailing the five main sustainable growth sectors – Hydrogen & Wind Power, Sustainable Port Infrastructure, Renewable Generation Asset Development, Research & Development, and Sustainable Shipping.