 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles urges world to switch to sustainable resources amid climate crisis

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

King Charles is becoming ‘frustrated’ with the ongoing climate crisis and the callous attitudes towards this pressing matter.

The monarch has been a lifelong environmentalist who believes that the younger generation is the only hope for the world to save it from the peril.

On a boat ride around Hamburg’s sprawling harbour to view a state-of-the-art electrolyser site which helps generate power, the monarch was in conversation with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, via the Mirror.

The king stressed that it was imperative that the world realised the need to move towards more sustainable practices. “I’m becoming a frustrated old man. It all seems obvious to me,” he said. “The younger generation know, certainly.”

Alongside the King and president, the Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentsche told how a retired coal yard was now housing the revolutionary electrolyser and helping the city in its commitment to achieving a net zero emissions by 2050.

“The benefit is, new technologies are developing at a rate….and new opportunities are being realised all the time,” he said. “Hamburg will be a global leader in this no question.”

“Our position is unique. We have a large population, an appetite to change and find ourselves in a unique history,” Friederich Stuhrmann, CEO of Port of Hamburg, told the monarch.

Charles was shown an interactive screen on the top deck of the Rainer Abicht tour boat, detailing the five main sustainable growth sectors – Hydrogen & Wind Power, Sustainable Port Infrastructure, Renewable Generation Asset Development, Research & Development, and Sustainable Shipping.

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Lee Curtis honors daughter Ruby on Trans Visibility Day, ‘love is love’

Jamie Lee Curtis honors daughter Ruby on Trans Visibility Day, ‘love is love’
Meghan Markle wins defamation case against Samantha Markle

Meghan Markle wins defamation case against Samantha Markle
US judge accepts ‘Rust’ film safety coordinator’s plea deal

US judge accepts ‘Rust’ film safety coordinator’s plea deal
Sarah Ferguson thinks her new book will surpass Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ video

Sarah Ferguson thinks her new book will surpass Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
King Charles’ ‘telling’ sign for Prince Harry amid German visit laid bare video

King Charles’ ‘telling’ sign for Prince Harry amid German visit laid bare
Kelly Clarkson changes lyrics during performance referencing divorce video

Kelly Clarkson changes lyrics during performance referencing divorce
Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted arriving in India together

Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted arriving in India together
Disney’s fan-favourite ‘Lilo & Stitch’ finds its Lilo for upcoming live-action

Disney’s fan-favourite ‘Lilo & Stitch’ finds its Lilo for upcoming live-action
Sam Asghari addresses rumors of marital issues, split with wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari addresses rumors of marital issues, split with wife Britney Spears
US First Lady could be sent to attend King Charles' coronation

US First Lady could be sent to attend King Charles' coronation

Prince William was capable of stopping Prince Harry's further attacks on royal family says author

Prince William was capable of stopping Prince Harry's further attacks on royal family says author

Brooke Shields reflects on ex Andre Agassi's reaction on a 'Friends' scene

Brooke Shields reflects on ex Andre Agassi's reaction on a 'Friends' scene