 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

US judge accepts ‘Rust’ film safety coordinator’s plea deal

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

US judge accepts ‘Rust’ film safety coordinator’s plea deal
US judge accepts ‘Rust’ film safety coordinator’s plea deal

Los Angeles: A New Mexico judge on Friday accepted the plea deal struck between prosecutors and the safety coordinator of the film starring Alec Baldwin whose cinematographer was shot and killed on set.

Dave Halls, assistant director of the low budget Western "Rust," handed Baldwin the loaded gun which ultimately discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film´s director, Joel Souza.

Halls, 63, had told Baldwin the gun was "cold" -- industry speak for safe.

Under the plea agreement, Halls will serve no jail time, but must complete six months of unsupervised probation for the "unsafe handling of a deadly weapon."

According to court filings, the film´s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed loaded the gun and handed it to Halls, who then checked the firearm to ensure that the bullets were "dummy" rounds -- meaning they held no gunpowder.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey, during the hearing, described Halls as the "last line of defense" on the set, saying he failed to "check every round that was in the gun to confirm that it was a dummy round."

Both Baldwin -- a co-producer and the lead actor -- and Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapon on set, face two alternative counts of voluntary manslaughter.

If found guilty, they face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Baldwin, 64, has repeatedly said he was told by the crew that the gun was not loaded.

In accepting the deal on Friday, Halls agreed to testify in any future proceedings related to the matter.

The accident sent shockwaves through Hollywood and led to calls for a total ban of real guns on set.

Industry experts have said there are already stringent safety rules in place, but that they were ignored. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Lee Curtis honors daughter Ruby on Trans Visibility Day, ‘love is love’

Jamie Lee Curtis honors daughter Ruby on Trans Visibility Day, ‘love is love’
Meghan Markle wins defamation case against Samantha Markle

Meghan Markle wins defamation case against Samantha Markle
King Charles urges world to switch to sustainable resources amid climate crisis video

King Charles urges world to switch to sustainable resources amid climate crisis
Sarah Ferguson thinks her new book will surpass Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ video

Sarah Ferguson thinks her new book will surpass Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
King Charles’ ‘telling’ sign for Prince Harry amid German visit laid bare video

King Charles’ ‘telling’ sign for Prince Harry amid German visit laid bare
Kelly Clarkson changes lyrics during performance referencing divorce video

Kelly Clarkson changes lyrics during performance referencing divorce
Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted arriving in India together

Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted arriving in India together
Disney’s fan-favourite ‘Lilo & Stitch’ finds its Lilo for upcoming live-action

Disney’s fan-favourite ‘Lilo & Stitch’ finds its Lilo for upcoming live-action
Sam Asghari addresses rumors of marital issues, split with wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari addresses rumors of marital issues, split with wife Britney Spears
US First Lady could be sent to attend King Charles' coronation

US First Lady could be sent to attend King Charles' coronation

Prince William was capable of stopping Prince Harry's further attacks on royal family says author

Prince William was capable of stopping Prince Harry's further attacks on royal family says author

Brooke Shields reflects on ex Andre Agassi's reaction on a 'Friends' scene

Brooke Shields reflects on ex Andre Agassi's reaction on a 'Friends' scene