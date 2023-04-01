 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
Meghan Markle’s friend reacts to her defamation case win

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has reacted to the win by Duchess of Sussex in a defamation case brought against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle.

In March 2022, Samantha sued the royal for allegedly making "false and malicious statements" about her and their father Thomas Markle during her and her husband Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

The 58-year-old requested $75,000 (£60,000) in damages as well as court costs and legal fees.

According to Reuters, on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell dismissed the lawsuit and rejected Samantha's allegation that Meghan had falsely claimed to be "an only child" by ruling that a statement of opinion was "not capable of being proved false".

The judge also dismissed allegations made by Samantha relating to content included in the 2020 book Finding Freedom, as Meghan didn't publish the unauthorised biography.

Royal expert Omid Scobie is the author of the book.

Scobie took to Twitter and shared the news with smirking face emoji.


