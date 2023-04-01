 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘failing’ Royal Family as did they a ‘grief-stricken child’

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is being bashed for ‘failing’ his UK family after having suffered the same.

Royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser issued these warnings.

According to the NZ Herald, “Yes, the royal family might have failed him, especially as a grief-stricken child, but for yonks now he has been failing them too.”

“Failing to, ironically, protect their privacy, the very thing he is in court railing against, by revealing intimate conversations and even text messages in Spare (this week in his statement, he also named a former girlfriend. Wonder if he had asked her permission before he exposed her information to the world?).”

“And failing to be there during hard times”, the expert also noted.

“In February and March 2021, 99-year-old Prince Philip was in hospital, and it seemed apparent that this time around, he wouldn’t be staging his usual Lazarus-like return to vim, vigour and casual racism. While there were still Covid restrictions in play, did Harry fly home to see his clearly-on-the-way-out grandfather? No. Instead he and Meghan went ahead with their brutal Oprah Winfrey interview.”

“The following year, did Harry decide he should pop over for some quality time with his Granny, who, according to biographer Gyles Brandreth, was fighting bone cancer? Nope," Ms Elser said before concluding. 

