Prince Harry accuses media for ‘depriving’ him from teenage years

Prince Harry has just accused Associated News papers of stealing his teenager from him.



On behalf of Prince Harry, Barriser David Sherbone issued a statement that highlighted his ‘far reaching pain’.

Per the statement, Prince Harry remains “troubled that, through Associated’s unlawful acts, he was largely deprived of important aspects of his teenage years.”

“In particular, suspicion and paranoia was caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles: friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’ since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers.”

Thus “The claimant regards Associated’s unlawful acts to amount to a major betrayal given promises made by the media to improve its conduct following the tragic and untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.”