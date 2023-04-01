Pete Davidson claims dating 10 women in 12 years isn’t ‘crazy’

Pete Davidson got candid about his relationships and dating experience and shared that he doesn’t understand why people are interested in his love life.

The Saturday Night Live star, 29, who was recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski, explained that dating 12 people in 10 years is “that crazy.”

Davidson defended his interesting history of romancing famous women including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Ratajkowski and called the backlash of his roster “confusing.”

The King of Staten Island star, on Real Ones with Jon Bernthal Thursday episode, said, “I’m not on Instagram. I’m not on social media. I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean?”

Davidson further clarified that he has met all of his partners “at work [and] wasn’t in anyone’s DMs.”

The comedian, who is currently with Chase Sui Wonders, said, “I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicentres where you meet people and that’s how it happened,” adding that he doesn’t “have control” about paparazzi taking photos when he goes out.

“Suddenly you’re in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that’s a really [expletive] feeling,” he said. “I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working.”