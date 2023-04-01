 
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
Web Desk

'Killing Eve' star shares not-so-exciting update on 'Fantastic 'Four'

Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Killing Eve star shares not-so-exciting update on Fantastic Four
'Killing Eve' star shares not-so-exciting update on 'Fantastic 'Four'

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer has reacted to rumours that she was approached to be roped in MCU's next big movie Fantastic Four.

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused, the host asked the dynamic actor to respond to these rumours.

"No… I think I know where this is going," she said, replaying that she was familar with only the four superheroes from last year.

"I am now… for the last year", Comer added.

The presenter then pressed the 30-year-old to give up some juicy details, asking if she had ever met with Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige.

But the Free Guy actor firmly denied, "No. No, guys, I don't know anything about it. I feel like when I say this, people are like, '…OK'. It's like you can't win either way."

However, Comer teased fans about whether the Marvel role would ever pique her interest.

"I think never say never. But like right now, no. But I think never say never, right? Usually when you finish one project, you want to try something very different. So I don't know, maybe?"

