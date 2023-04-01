 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry is ‘the most stressful thing on Charles’s plate’

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Prince Harry has just been braded one of “the most stressful thing on Charles’s plate” ahead of Coronation.

Royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser issued these warnings.

According to the NZ Herald, “Poor King Charles. He has had a very bad week, and it has nothing to do with Queen Camilla limiting his iPad time so he will practice his coronation oath or because they are only showing Bargain Hunt repeats.”

“Rather, a lot has been going on, and all of it pretty crap news for the world’s newest monarch.”

“First, millions of French decided to channel their sans-culottes forebears to stage massive protests across Paris, including starting fires all over the place, thus forcing the government to can Charles’ state visit there.”

“Instead of him and Camilla being feted at Versailles with a huge banquet in their honour, they were instead forced to stay home at Clarence House, reheating leftover grouse from the freezer.”

“Then there was the news that permanent headache and Mr Toad’s spiritual heir, Prince Andrew, is reportedly considering penning a tell-all because he has too much time on his hands and a dusty, forlorn bank account he wants to fill.”

“However, perhaps the most stressful thing on Charles’s plate, besides all that tepid grouse, is his son Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who this week decided to stage a clanging return to the UK.”

