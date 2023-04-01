 
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry now a full-time ‘Point-Maker and Score-Settler’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry should just “list Point-Making and Score-Settling as his primary occupations.”

Royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser issued these warnings.

According to the NZ Herald, “No one had expected the Duke of Sussex to make the 8500-kilometre trip for what is only a preliminary hearing and to simply watch proceedings, since he is not giving evidence and could easily have watched the whole thing at home via a private stream.”

“But no, there Harry was Making A Point, fronting up to the High Court in a sombre suit and looking pleased as punch to have a chance to put the boot into Fleet Street (on his tax returns, he should just list Point-Making and Score-Settling as his primary occupations).

