Saturday Apr 01 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'fatal' rift with royal family

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could risk a major divide between them and the royal family if they miss King Charles III's coronation in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned that it could be an "irreversible blow" to the royal family if they choose not to attend the landmark ceremony.

A royal expert has warned that by skipping the historic celebration, which coincides with Prince Archie’s 4th birthday may cause a "fatal" rift with the Firm.

“In a universe in which the damage already caused by the rift is still recoverable from, at least in part, a no-show would be the fatal, irreversible blow, both in the public perception as well, potentially, as within the family itself,” public relations expert Edward Coram-James told GB News.

He added: "It risks drawing out the conflict over the long term."

It “would draw as much, if not more, media attention.” It would give further oxygen to the rift and allegations that the Sussexes have leveled at the royal family,” he told the outlet.

Coram-James continued: "And the shadow of their absence would loom large over the entire ceremony, risking becoming the elephant in the room and an unwanted sideshow."

The California-based couple have reportedly set out an alleged list of demands for the big day, which includes an acknowledgment of their two young kids during festivities. However, King Charles, Prince William and other royals do not seem to give in to the Sussexes.

 Meghan and Harry, who have been invited to the coronation, have not confirmed whether they will attend the event or not. If the couple go they will be met with a "cold shoulder" from senior members of the royal family, according to a report.

