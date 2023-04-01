Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez rave about ‘animatronics’ in 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Speaking about their new fantasy feature Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to Yahoo, co-stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez enthused about the practical effects in the film.

“For me, it's the fact that there are a lot of practical effects in it. So a lot of it, to me, feels like films that I grew up watching, like The Goonies or, I don't know, really anything, Willow, Princess Bride,” said Pine.



“There's a lot of real in this, and I think in an age of so much computer graphics – and certainly, we have a bunch of that in this – there are a lot of scenes that employ practical, old-fashioned craftsmanship, animatronics, and stuff that we haven't really seen on film in a long time, and I think that's really exciting.”

Rodriguez backs Pine saying: “Yeah, I'm with him on that, you know, to be fair. Like, it's just so awesome. Legacy did such a wonderful job creating all of these creatures, and I think that their debut is everything to me. You can just tell the difference.”

“I can't put my finger on it, but I can tell the difference between– It's a mixture between digital and animatronic, but you can see that there is a three-dimensional, robotic movement behind all of it, and I think that there's something really cool about that. I don't know, I think the creatures, it's just all about the creatures for me, and I just can't wait for all the Easter eggs to shine through.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows Holga and Edgin, played by Pine and Rofriquez as they join forces with other magical creatures to seek revenge on the con man (Hugh Grant) after their daughter is kidnapped.