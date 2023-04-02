 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber showcased their creative talents for a good cause.

The couple spent an afternoon at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to support the hospital’s annual ‘Make March Matter’ campaign on Friday, March 31st, 2023, per Entertainment Tonight.

The two was said to have had an eventful afternoon with the children with a slew of activities, including a jam session. Butler rocked out on a guitar and jammed with the young patients all the while encouraging them on their efforts.

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.

He also displayed his deft Jenga skills. Meanwhile, the supermodel and actress led an arts and craft project with patients, as they painted hearts and houses throughout the afternoon.

The couple also entertained the young kids by playing board games with them such as Pictionary and autograph guitars.

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.

Launched in 2016, the event’s mission is to raise money to help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care.

The hospital visit by the Elvis star, 31, and his supermodel girlfriend, 21, comes after their romantic getaway in Mexico last week.

Cameras captured Gerber and Butler hanging out by the pool, with the former sporting a green bikini as she tanned and the latter walking around shirtless and reading a book.

Later, the duo was spotted hopping into a golf cart and heading to another part of the resort, where they enjoyed an al fresco lunch. Gerber donned a floral skirt, striped top and sunglasses for the outing, while her beau kept it casual with a white T-shirt and dark sunglasses.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public video

Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public
Joe Biden ‘not expected’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation in London

Joe Biden ‘not expected’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation in London
Taylor Swift shares why she changes ‘Eras Tour’ setlists for each concert

Taylor Swift shares why she changes ‘Eras Tour’ setlists for each concert
Ari Aster reveals what happened to Joaquin Phoenix on set of 'Beau Is Afraid'

Ari Aster reveals what happened to Joaquin Phoenix on set of 'Beau Is Afraid'
Rihanna thinks her son 'doesn't want her to work out'

Rihanna thinks her son 'doesn't want her to work out'
Princess Eugenie hosted Prince Harry during London trip?

Princess Eugenie hosted Prince Harry during London trip?
Bruce Lee's daughter pays tribute to brother Brandon Lee on 30th death anniversary

Bruce Lee's daughter pays tribute to brother Brandon Lee on 30th death anniversary

Actress Sharon Acker dies at 87

Actress Sharon Acker dies at 87
Chris Pine details changes he suggested for his 'Dungeons & Dragons character

Chris Pine details changes he suggested for his 'Dungeons & Dragons character
Tekashi 6ix9ine speaks out first time since gym attack: 'there's no rules'

Tekashi 6ix9ine speaks out first time since gym attack: 'there's no rules'
Prince Harry and Meghan mocked by newspapers on April Fool's Day

Prince Harry and Meghan mocked by newspapers on April Fool's Day

King Charles to change Easter Sunday plans after death of Queen Elizabeth?

King Charles to change Easter Sunday plans after death of Queen Elizabeth?