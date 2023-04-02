 
Prince Harry, King Charles standing on ‘irreparable shores’

Experts fear Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship stands on irreparable grounds and can never be mended now.

Even royal expert and correspondent Richard Fitzwilliam stepped forward echoing similar sentiments.

According to a report by OK, he warns, “The Sussexes seek admission of some sort of guilt from the Royals. Harry also wants an apology and they're not going to get one, [so] there isn't really anything the Royals could say.”

“Any relations with Harry are likely to be almost impossible after the wave of interviews following Spare and the docuseries. You simply couldn't say anything to him without the fear of it repeating somewhere.”

