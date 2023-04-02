 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval go through an ugly breakup, as new reports suggest now ex-couples pooch custody will rest with the blonde reality star.

As the Vanderpump betrayal dust settled, insiders confided to People that Madix would be keeping the gray and white pit mix.

”They got the dog together, but Ariana is more of a dog person,” an insider revealed.

“It’s more Ariana’s than Tom’s. I can’t see her letting Tom take the dog or giving it away.”

“It’s her dog, and she plans on keeping it,” another source added.

In 2013, the former pair sparked romance and adopted the dog, Mya Moon, in April 2020, as per Bravo.

Madix also created an Instagram account for the pup, registering almost 2,000 followers.

Moreover, the pet account has also seemingly unfollowed Sandoval.

In other news, Lala Kent slammed Sandoval for taking Raquel Leviss to dinner at the same place where he took Madix, calling it the “one-trick pony” for his restaurant choice.

In her Give Them Lala podcast, the reality star said, “They went to Musso and Frank after [the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 reunion taping].”

She added, “It was the same place that he took Ariana [Madix] to for their [nine-year] anniversary back in … January,” she noted. “That’s where they went.”

The 32-year-old blasted Sandoval for using the “same patterns” with Leviss and “no longer” taking her to “little places” now that their affair has surfaced.

“Now he’s been outed, [so] Raquel has been upgraded,” Kent added.

“She’s no longer a mistress, she’s whatever she is or isn’t,” the Vanderpump Rules star continued. “We’re taking her to Musso and Frank for a bottle of wine and some oysters.”

More From Entertainment:

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating
Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’

Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’
Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration

Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration
'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest

'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest
David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo

David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo
BTS’ Jimin cancels his appearance on Inkigayo

BTS’ Jimin cancels his appearance on Inkigayo
'Murder Mystery 2' director details Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston stunts

'Murder Mystery 2' director details Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston stunts

Paramount hushes Kevin Costner 'Yellowstone' exit rumours

Paramount hushes Kevin Costner 'Yellowstone' exit rumours
Viola Davis likens to Marlon Brando: Matt Damon

Viola Davis likens to Marlon Brando: Matt Damon
'John Wick' star names dream villains

'John Wick' star names dream villains
‘My Neighbour Totoro’ leads nominations at Olivier Awards

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ leads nominations at Olivier Awards
K-pop group New Jeans make Melon Chart history once again

K-pop group New Jeans make Melon Chart history once again