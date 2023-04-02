Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval go through an ugly breakup, as new reports suggest now ex-couples pooch custody will rest with the blonde reality star.

As the Vanderpump betrayal dust settled, insiders confided to People that Madix would be keeping the gray and white pit mix.

”They got the dog together, but Ariana is more of a dog person,” an insider revealed.

“It’s more Ariana’s than Tom’s. I can’t see her letting Tom take the dog or giving it away.”

“It’s her dog, and she plans on keeping it,” another source added.

In 2013, the former pair sparked romance and adopted the dog, Mya Moon, in April 2020, as per Bravo.

Madix also created an Instagram account for the pup, registering almost 2,000 followers.

Moreover, the pet account has also seemingly unfollowed Sandoval.

In other news, Lala Kent slammed Sandoval for taking Raquel Leviss to dinner at the same place where he took Madix, calling it the “one-trick pony” for his restaurant choice.

In her Give Them Lala podcast, the reality star said, “They went to Musso and Frank after [the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 reunion taping].”

She added, “It was the same place that he took Ariana [Madix] to for their [nine-year] anniversary back in … January,” she noted. “That’s where they went.”

The 32-year-old blasted Sandoval for using the “same patterns” with Leviss and “no longer” taking her to “little places” now that their affair has surfaced.

“Now he’s been outed, [so] Raquel has been upgraded,” Kent added.

“She’s no longer a mistress, she’s whatever she is or isn’t,” the Vanderpump Rules star continued. “We’re taking her to Musso and Frank for a bottle of wine and some oysters.”