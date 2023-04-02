 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group IVE achieve All-Kill certification

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

To achieve the title of Perfect All-Kill, the group has to debut at No. 1 on iChart’s Weekly chart
To achieve the title of Perfect All-Kill, the group has to debut at No. 1 on iChart’s Weekly chart 

K-pop band IVE has earned the All-Kill certification with their latest song Kitsch. This certification is awarded when a group manages to steal the top spot in several charts at once.

The charts included are the real-time chart from iChart, Melon’s Top 100 and Daily charts, the daily and real-time charts from Genie and Bugs, Youtube Music’s Top Songs along with VIBE and FLO’s daily charts.

To achieve the title of Perfect All-Kill, the group has to debut at No. 1 on iChart’s Weekly chart which they are yet to do. They will be returning with their first full-length album called I’ve IVE on April 10th.

Their new track Kitsch has seen a positive reaction from fans as it takes on a fun, retro sound along with similar visuals. They have seen continuous success since their debut with their hit song Eleven

More From Entertainment:

Eve Harlow reveals the story behind the wigs in 'The Night Agent' finale

Eve Harlow reveals the story behind the wigs in 'The Night Agent' finale
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating
Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval
Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’

Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’
Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration

Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration
'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest

'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest
David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo

David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo
BTS’ Jimin cancels his appearance on Inkigayo

BTS’ Jimin cancels his appearance on Inkigayo
'Murder Mystery 2' director details Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston stunts

'Murder Mystery 2' director details Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston stunts

Paramount hushes Kevin Costner 'Yellowstone' exit rumours

Paramount hushes Kevin Costner 'Yellowstone' exit rumours
Viola Davis acting on par with Marlon Brando: Matt Damon

Viola Davis acting on par with Marlon Brando: Matt Damon
'John Wick' star names dream villains

'John Wick' star names dream villains