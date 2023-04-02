King Charles wished Prince Harry was a girl?

Princess Diana has revealed details about the births of her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry in Andrew Morton’s Diana: Her True Story, saying Charles always wanted a girl.



William and Harry's mom, who died in tragic car crash in 1997, told her secret biographer in tapes for his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story how Charles had been disappointed not to have a daughter.



"Charles always wanted a girl. I knew Harry was a boy because I saw on the scan and I didn't tell him. Harry arrived, Harry had red hair, Harry was a boy. First comment was: 'Oh God, it's a boy,' second comment: 'and he's even got red hair,'" Diana told Morton.

She explained: "Charles wanted two children, and he wanted a girl."

Charles expressed being letdown again at Harry’s christening, telling Diana’s mother, "We were so disappointed – we thought it would be a girl."

"The rest of the family had a boy and a girl and we were the first to change and I know fate played a hand there—Harry's a 'backup' in the nicest possible way," Princess Dina told Morton.