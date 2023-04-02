 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Nushratt Bharuccha posts a picture from sets of Akelli
Nushratt Bharuccha posts a picture from sets of Akelli

Nushrratt Bharucha is shooting for her drama film called Akelli, and she has recently shared a picture from the sets of the film where she looks wounded.

In the shared picture, a wound is visible on her forehead, and blood stains can be seen clearly. As she posted the pictures, comments section was filled with concerned comments. The picture was also a depiction of how bravely she is shooting for her upcoming film.

The movie is helmed by Prannoy Meshram who is making his directorial debut. Previously, he has worked as an assistant director for movies like Queen and Commando 3.

On the work front, other than Akelli, Nushrat also has Chhorri 2 in the making. 

More From Showbiz:

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’

Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions
Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman

Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad serve major couple goals at 'NMACC gala'

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad serve major couple goals at 'NMACC gala'
Ajay Devgn recalls doing stunt with Amitabh Bachchan that 'went wrong'

Ajay Devgn recalls doing stunt with Amitabh Bachchan that 'went wrong'
Varun Dhawan slams netizens for trolling him on lifting Gigi Hadid at NMACC

Varun Dhawan slams netizens for trolling him on lifting Gigi Hadid at NMACC
Vivek Oberoi’s 'Krrish 3' character was compared to THIS Hollywood Villain

Vivek Oberoi’s 'Krrish 3' character was compared to THIS Hollywood Villain
Priyanka Chopra talks about her struggles in Bollywood: 'I’m not a nepo baby'

Priyanka Chopra talks about her struggles in Bollywood: 'I’m not a nepo baby'
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer, Varun groove over 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at NMACC Day 2

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer, Varun groove over 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at NMACC Day 2
Varun Dhawan, Gigi Hadid share cute moment at NMACC gala, video goes viral

Varun Dhawan, Gigi Hadid share cute moment at NMACC gala, video goes viral
'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Manoj Bajpayye admits he has a 'short temper'

'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Manoj Bajpayye admits he has a 'short temper'