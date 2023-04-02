Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her

Sara Ali Khan opens up about her marriage plans

Sara Ali Khan can be seen in Gaslight currently, and recently she appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s podcast. When she was asked about her marriage plans, she said she is looking for someone ‘blind’ and ‘crazy’ to marry.

Opening up about her marriage plans, she said that while she is open to the idea of getting married, she aims to wait for the ‘right time.’

Talking to Shehnaaz, she jokingly said, "Not yet. I'll have to find someone 'andha (blind)' and 'pagal (crazy)' who will marry me. I'm searching currently. Someone blind and crazy will be necessary, because if he is sane, then he will recognise me instantly and run away."

On the work front, Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film next. She has been on shoot for Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, which also stars Karisma Kapoor.