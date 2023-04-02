 
Royal family gears up for coronation preparations

King Charles III's coronation preparations are getting into full swing for the big bank holiday weekend throughout the UK

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla have returned from Germany for his first state visit since ascending the throne.

The 74-year-old's first overseas trip as monarch was meant to begin with a visit to France, but this was postponed due to civil unrest in the country as workers protest the raising of the pension age.

The Britain's new King's historic trip to Germany has been hailed as a success as he became the first monarch to address the German parliament, the Bundestag.

It comes when the royal family is gearing up for the coronation as Charles and Camilla are all set to be officially crowned in May. 

The landmark event will take place on Saturday 6 May, and Britons are being given a bank holiday on Monday 8 May to continue the celebrations. A coronation concert will be held on Sunday 7 May, and will feature performances from global music icons and contemporary stars.

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, It will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,"  according to Buckingham palace.

It is to mention here that the last time the UK held a coronation ceremony was 70 years ago, when the Queen was crowned on 2 June 1953 at the age of 27.

