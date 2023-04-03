 
time Monday Apr 03 2023
Prince Harry talks about ‘messenger’ fox that got news from ‘future’

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Prince Harry is dishing out his strange interaction with a fox during this Eton days.

Admitting he was under the influence of weed, the Duke of Sussex recalls felling ‘powerful kinship’ with a stray fox.

He pens: “It froze under one of the orange streetlights. I froze too, and leaned out of the window. A fox! Staring straight at me! Look! W What, mate? Nothing. I whispered to the fox: Hello, mate. How’s it going? What are you on about? Nothing, nothing. Maybe it was the weed—undoubtedly it was the weed—but I felt a piercing and powerful kinship with that fox.”

Harry admits: “I felt more connected to that fox than I did to the boys in the bathroom, the other boys at Eton—even the Windsors in the distant castle. In fact, this little fox, like the leopard in Botswana, seemed like a messenger, sent to me from some other realm. Or perhaps from the future.”

