Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage to sort out belongings before vacating property

The reports that Prince Harry stayed with his friends during his visit to the UK for the phone hacking lawsuit have been dismissed.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex stayed at Frogmore Cottage days after being asked to move out of the home.

The newspaper reported that Harry stayed at the Windsor property before making his surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice.

The publication reported that Harry is thought likely to have also used the visit to sort out the couple’s belongings and work out what needs to be shipped to the US ahead of vacating the property.

Harry returned to the High Court in London on Thursday where his lawyer fought an attempt by a newspaper publisher to throw out his and other high-profile figures' lawsuit that alleged widespread unlawful acts by journalists.

Harry, the singer Elton John and five other high-profile people are suing publisher Associated Newspapers, alleging they were the victims of phone-hacking and other serious privacy breaches by journalists from the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday or private investigators working on their behalf.

Phone-hacking first came to public knowledge in 2006 when the royal correspondent and a private investigator working for a Sunday tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) were arrested and later convicted of accessing voicemails on the mobile phones of royal aides.

Subsequent revelations five years later forced Murdoch to shut the paper, led to its editor and others being jailed, a public inquiry into press standards, and millions of pounds being paid in damages by NGN and another newspaper group.