Jennifer Aniston ignores criticism for following 'controversial' account that targets Meghan Markle

time Monday Apr 03 2023
Web Desk

Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Jennifer Aniston continues to follow a controversial social media account that targets Meghan Markle.

The "Friends" star has ignored backlash she has received recently for following the Instagram account.

Many people think the actress has made it abundantly clear that she is not fond of the Duchess of Sussex.

 The account dubbed by many as "racist" openly abuses Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Amber Heard.

Julie Stone who introduces herself as a writer is followed by the "Friends" star on Instagram.

Moreover, Aniston recently connected on Instagram with Mandana Dayani, former president of Meghan and Harry's Archewell organization.

Aniston, who often likes Manadana's Instagram posts, did not like the one which featured Meghan Markle. In the post shared by Archewell's former president Meghan had expressed solidarity with the women of Iran.

Anniston has also followed Johnny Depp on the photo and video sharing app after he won a deflation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

Meghan and Prince Harry's supporters think Jennifer Aniston opposes the couple's decision to quit their royal duties and for being "woke".

"She's following this account. I think she feels that this account is her alter ego. An obvious hater to others and being her narcissistic self," said a commentator.

Jennifer Aniston seems to be only high profile celebrity that follows the controversial account that targets the royal couple, Angelina Jolie and Amber Heard.

