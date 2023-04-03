Chris Hemsworth heading towards retirement amid Alzheimer’s diagnosis, source

Chris Hemsworth is considering slowing down after earning that he’s at very high risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s disease later in life.

According to Page Six that cited Hollywood insiders, the Aussie actor’s schedule is starting to look ‘awfully clear in the not-too-distant future.’

The Thor actor, 39, is not retiring though since he has four upcoming projects. He will be revisiting his popular Marvel role in an upcoming Avengers sequel, and an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic.

However, once those projects wrap, a source revealed that “he doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of [learning about his high risk for] Alzheimer’s.”

While Hemsworth told Vanity Fair he’s “not talking about retiring by any means,” but Page Six’s insider said that it looks a whole lot like he’s heading in that direction.

Hemsworth discovered that he was at a high risk for Alzheimer’s as he was filming his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries, Limitless. The actor is “eight to 10 times more likely” to battle Alzheimer’s.

He told VF back in November 2022 that “here was an intensity to navigating” his diagnosis, which is why it “triggered something in me to want to take some time off.”

“I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do,” he said, adding that he plans to “go home and… to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

Hemsworth shares three children – India, 10, and twin Tristan and Sasha, 9 – with wife Elsa Pataky.