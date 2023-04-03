 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen details flying experience with kids, fans slam her for using private jet

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Chrissy Teigen details flying experience with kids, fans slam her for using private jet
Chrissy Teigen details flying experience with kids, fans slam her for using private jet

Chrissy Teigen continues to share life updates on social media after welcoming baby no. 3 earlier this year.

The model, however, recently landed in criticism after she uploaded a picture of herself, husband John Legend and their three kids — Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and newborn daughter Esti.

The picture captured the family as they were about to board a plane to the U.K. The family of five was all smiles on the runway with a large plane in the background.

Teigen shared the picture on Instagram, with the caption, "Oh boy here we go!! prayers up."

The 37-year-old tweeted the same photo, writing, “first trip with 3, heart racing with airplane apology syndrome”

But fans were not supportive towards the mom-of-three in her comments section. "Real tough on a private jet. Try it on a commercial flight," one internet user penned.

While another added, "On a private jet? No other people to bug, easy."

Teigen clapped back at her haters, writing, "U can literally have a jumbo jet in the background of your photo and people will get mad about your private jet. It’s beautiful I love it here," effectively debunking the idea that the family flew private for their trip.

More From Entertainment:

Australia will abolish monarchy and King Charles as head of state, warns top diplomat

Australia will abolish monarchy and King Charles as head of state, warns top diplomat
Samuel L. Jackson fights off Skrulls in trailer for Marvel's ‘Secret Invasion’

Samuel L. Jackson fights off Skrulls in trailer for Marvel's ‘Secret Invasion’
Quinta Brunson jokes about ‘Friends’ lack of diversity during ‘SNL’ debut

Quinta Brunson jokes about ‘Friends’ lack of diversity during ‘SNL’ debut
Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie at Eras Tour
Kate Middleton to step into new role for Royal Family’s Easter weekend video

Kate Middleton to step into new role for Royal Family’s Easter weekend
Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas attends a wedding with Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas attends a wedding with Princess Eugenie
Snoop Dogg saves Wrestlemania, does People's Elbow

Snoop Dogg saves Wrestlemania, does People's Elbow
Selena Gomez ‘proud’ of BFF Taylor Swift for ‘mystical’ Eras concert

Selena Gomez ‘proud’ of BFF Taylor Swift for ‘mystical’ Eras concert
Shakira leaves Spain with her kids ‘in search of happiness’ video

Shakira leaves Spain with her kids ‘in search of happiness’
Chris Hemsworth heading towards retirement amid Alzheimer’s diagnosis, source

Chris Hemsworth heading towards retirement amid Alzheimer’s diagnosis, source
Jennifer Aniston ignores criticism for following 'controversial' account that targets Meghan Markle

Jennifer Aniston ignores criticism for following 'controversial' account that targets Meghan Markle

Joe Biden's decision not to attend King Charles' coronation called insult to UK

Joe Biden's decision not to attend King Charles' coronation called insult to UK