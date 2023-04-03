Kate Middleton to step into new role for Royal Family’s Easter weekend

King Charles is reportedly shaking the rules for festivities this year since it will be the first one without the late Queen Elizabeth and marks the second anniversary of Prince Philip’s death.

According to royal expert, Ingrid Seward, Kate Middleton may be stepping into the new role as the Royal Family reunite – except for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – for the Easter holiday weekend before the upcoming Coronation ceremony in May, per The Sun.

“They will all have dinner together, but not the young children, they will eat in the nursery dining room,” she told the outlet. “The Queen always said until they could hold a knife and fork properly, they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit.”

The expert also predicted the Princess of Wales may have an additional role ahead to help organise some of the activities for the children.

“Kate is a great organiser and will almost certainly organise an Easter egg hunt – they can also go to the royal mews and see the horses there and there is an indoor pool for swimming and ponies for them to ride,” she said.

When the Queen was alive, she often invited members of the family to the castle for the long weekend where they could spend quality time together away from their busy lives as working royals.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously revealed that meal times are said to be very important at the castle over Easter weekend, per Express.co.uk.