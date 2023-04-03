 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Selena Gomez’s sister at Eras Tour

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie at Eras Tour
Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift had the sweetest gesture for her bestie Selena Gomez’s little sister, Gracie, 9, during her Eras Tour show in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, reported Us Weekly.

Swift was performing her rendition of 22 at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium, when Gracie, 9, was spotted approaching the stage, , per social media footage.

Sporting a purple dress, Gracie was spotted by the Grammy-winning artist at the edge of the stage. The Delicate singer whipped off her fedora and handed it to the little girl and in turn Gomez’s sister presented Swift a homemade friendship bracelet.

During the concert, the Only Murders in the Building star and her little sister were seen dancing and singing along to the songs.

Per Page Six, one clip showed Gomez seemingly getting emotional while she smiled and applauded in cadence with the thousands of other fans who showed up to support Swift, 33.

Moreover, fans were also quick to notice that the two sisters were giving an homage to Swift’s Folklore and Speak Now era with their outfits.

The Calm Down singer sported a white midi skirt, white T-shirt and an oversized, cream cardigan – just like the one Swift gifted fans and wore in her Folklore music video. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum completed her look with simple glam and her hair pulled back into two low buns.

Meanwhile, Gracie went all out for her big night in a purple dress and metallic cowboy boots, channelling Swift’s Speak Now era, with her hair in a curly ponytail.

The pop singers first crossed paths when they were each dating a Jonas brother back in 2008 (Swift was seeing Joe Jonas while Gomez was linked to Nick Jonas) and they ended up becoming close pals as a result.

More From Entertainment:

Chad Stahelsk: 'John Wick 5' future possible

Chad Stahelsk: 'John Wick 5' future possible
Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos

Kate Middleton brother reacts to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend latest photos
Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock

Will Smith ‘never’ reached out to Chris Rock after Oscars slap, claims Tony Rock
Chris Pratt weighs in on Twitter blue tick fees

Chris Pratt weighs in on Twitter blue tick fees
Ben Affleck gushes over 'best friend' Matt Damon

Ben Affleck gushes over 'best friend' Matt Damon

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'

'Ted Lasso' star on Nigerian characters: 'Love telling Nigerian stories'
King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic

King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic
Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'
Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter video

Riley Keough makes rare comment on being Elvis Presley’s granddaughter

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix
King Charles’ dodged ‘impression of a doddery inept man’ video

King Charles’ dodged ‘impression of a doddery inept man’
‘My Neighbor Totoro’ emerges as big winner at Olivier awards

‘My Neighbor Totoro’ emerges as big winner at Olivier awards