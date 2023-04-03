 
Monday Apr 03 2023
Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Selena Gomez's sister Gracie at Eras Tour

Monday Apr 03, 2023

Taylor Swift had the sweetest gesture for her bestie Selena Gomez’s little sister, Gracie, 9, during her Eras Tour show in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, via Us Weekly.

Swift was performing her rendition of 22 at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium, Gracie, 9, was spotted, per social media footage, approaching the stage.

Sporting a purple dress, Gracie was spotted by the Grammy-winning artist at the edge of the stage. The Delicate singer whipped off her fedora and handed it to the little girl and in turn Gomez’s sister presented Swift a homemade friendship bracelet.

During the concert, the Only Murders in the Building star and her little sister were seen dancing and singing along to the songs.

Per Page Six, one clip showed Gomez seemingly getting emotional while she smiled and applauded in cadence with the thousands of other fans who showed up to support Swift, 33.

Moreover, fans were also quick to notice that the two sisters were giving an homage to Swift’s Folklore and Speak Now era with their outfits.

The Calm Down singer sported a white midi skirt, white T-shirt and an oversized, cream cardigan – just like the one Swift gifted fans and wore in her Folklore music video. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum completed her look with simple glam and her hair pulled back into two low buns.

Meanwhile, Gracie went all out for her big night in a purple dress and metallic cowboy boots, channelling Swift’s Speak Now era, with her hair in a curly ponytail.

The pop singers first crossed paths when they were each dating a Jonas brother back in 2008 (Swift was seeing Joe Jonas while Gomez was linked to Nick Jonas) and they ended up becoming close pals as a result.

