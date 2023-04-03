 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share their experience of 'NMACC gala'

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Ranveer Singh also performed on the stage at NMACC
Ranveer Singh also performed on the stage at 'NMACC'

The NMACC gala was one star-studded festival that took place in Mumbai which was also attended by Bollywood’s hit couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The couple attended the gala in extremely regal outfits. While they were at the event, they shared their experience and feelings about the same.

Red carpet host Anusha Dandekar asked the Ram Leela duo to speak about the gala. Deepika added: "It was truly world-class. This is something we never experienced before. There were so many moments we teared up and so many moments when we had goosebumps. We just had our minds blown."

Meanwhile, Ranveer stated: "The acoustic quality of this theatre is unprecedented. I have never experienced this in any theatre in the world. I could feel every drumbeat. It was a sensory experience. It made me feel so proud to be an Indian."

The Gully Boy actor also performed on the stage on Day 2. He grooved over his popular songs and amused the audience with his rap. Furthermore, videos also went viral of him and Varun Dhawan dancing on stage with Shah Rukh Khan on Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, the NMACC was also attended by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland and many others, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Twitter erupts with hilarious memes at #NMAAC

Twitter erupts with hilarious memes at #NMAAC

Gigi Hadid puts rumors to rest by giving Varun Dhawan ‘shout-out’

Gigi Hadid puts rumors to rest by giving Varun Dhawan ‘shout-out’
Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her

Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’

Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions
Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman

Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad serve major couple goals at 'NMACC gala'

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad serve major couple goals at 'NMACC gala'
Ajay Devgn recalls doing stunt with Amitabh Bachchan that 'went wrong'

Ajay Devgn recalls doing stunt with Amitabh Bachchan that 'went wrong'
Varun Dhawan slams netizens for trolling him on lifting Gigi Hadid at NMACC

Varun Dhawan slams netizens for trolling him on lifting Gigi Hadid at NMACC
Vivek Oberoi’s 'Krrish 3' character was compared to THIS Hollywood Villain

Vivek Oberoi’s 'Krrish 3' character was compared to THIS Hollywood Villain