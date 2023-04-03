Meghan Markle clads herself in ‘fashion armour’ to shield from criticism

Meghan Markle’s fashionable outfits may not be just to make style statements. In fact, they may have a deeper meaning behind it.

According to celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder, the Duchess of Sussex has an affinity for luxury fashion houses to deal with high pressure events in a bid to protect herself.

“Meghan has opted for Dior on several royal occasions,” noted Holder to Newsweek.

“And I personally feel that she turned to such an elite fashion house in an effort to subconsciously clad herself in ‘fashion armour,’ attempting to shield herself from the critical gaze of the media and the public.”

However, the stylist surmised that while the Duchess’ efforts were to choose the perfect designer, she ended up overdoing it.

“Despite Meghan’s efforts to get it right, her choice of designer was a little too ostentatious for the British royal family, being more akin to Elizabeth Taylor than Queen Elizabeth,” she told the outlet.

“It just felt a little bit ‘try hard,’ but was nonetheless an easy mistake to make for someone that clearly didn’t understand the complicated British sensibilities. The outfits were no doubt stunning, but if she had hoped they would help her blend in, they were a wrong decision.”

Most notably, the Duchess wore a Dior creation to her last major royal celebration, that of the thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. She donned a sharply tailored white coat dress with matching Dior accessories.

Now, the Duchess’ sartorial choices seem to have influenced her husband Prince harry as well since he was seen wearing a Christian Dior shirt to a London court hearing, March 30, 2023.