 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Rashmika Mandanna drops title poster of her first female-centric film

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Shaakuntalam star Dev Mohan is going to play a key role opposite Rashmika
'Shaakuntalam' star Dev Mohan is going to play a key role opposite Rashmika 

Rashmika Mandanna has finally unveiled the first title poster of her first ever female centric film titled as Rainbow.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rashmika shared the first poster and also revealed that the film will be released in other languages like Tamil and Telugu.

Rainbow is going to be a romantic fantasy drama backed by Dream Warrior Pictures. As per the reports, the film has been officially launched in Hyderabad today with a puja.

Rashmika Mandanna drops title poster of her first female-centric film

Shaakuntalam star Dev Mohan will be playing as the lead alongside the Goodbye actress.

Previously, Mandanna opened up about the film. She added: “This is the first time I star in a film where the story is shot from a girl’s perspective. I am exciting to bring this character to life. The film is entertaining and exciting. The film will be a crazy ride, so buckle up."

The shoot of Rainbow is expected to commence from April 7.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the sequel of south film Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun. Moreover, she also announced another film with director Venky Kudmula that is tentatively named as VNRTrio, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share their experience of 'NMACC gala'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share their experience of 'NMACC gala'
Twitter erupts with hilarious memes at #NMAAC

Twitter erupts with hilarious memes at #NMAAC

Gigi Hadid puts rumors to rest by giving Varun Dhawan ‘shout-out’

Gigi Hadid puts rumors to rest by giving Varun Dhawan ‘shout-out’
Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her

Sara Ali Khan thinks only ‘crazy’ man can marry her

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares picture from sets of Akelli

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

SRK, Salman Khan strike pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya

Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’

Parineeti Chopra makes clear ‘I will not marry politician ever’

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Citadel': Richard Madden reaches India for promotions
Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman

Ishaan Khattar to star in international project with Nicole Kidman
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad serve major couple goals at 'NMACC gala'

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad serve major couple goals at 'NMACC gala'
Ajay Devgn recalls doing stunt with Amitabh Bachchan that 'went wrong'

Ajay Devgn recalls doing stunt with Amitabh Bachchan that 'went wrong'
Varun Dhawan slams netizens for trolling him on lifting Gigi Hadid at NMACC

Varun Dhawan slams netizens for trolling him on lifting Gigi Hadid at NMACC